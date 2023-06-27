Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 6-26-23

Monday saw thunderstorms around and special marine warnings on Delaware Bay.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em reported one of the biggest flounder I have heard of this year. Mike Lewes fished the Old Grounds with Gulp! on a Spro bucktail to catch one flounder weighing 9.6 and one at 6.5 pounds. On Sunday the No Limit went six for six on yellowfin tuna to 50 pounds. The Bill Slayer was seven for nine on yellowfins and the Captain Ike had three yellowfins on Monday.

At Lewes Harbour Marina, Bill said the Savannah Lynn had the Mr. Brittingham party out for some shark fishing on Sunday. They caught and released 14 brown sharks. Samantha Whitby and her dad John fished the canal on Monday with minnows to catch two nice flounder. Paul Matthews fished the Outer Wall with sand fleas to catch a Delaware Citation 13.78-pound sheepshead.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.