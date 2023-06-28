Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 6-27-23

Small craft advisories were up on Tuesday and not many fish were caught.

Lewes Harbour Marina said they saw some kings and croaker that were caught in Delaware Bay on Tuesday.

Captain Pete on the Top Fin had the PA Boys out for some shark fishing on Delaware Bay on Tuesday morning. They caught and released 19 brown and sand tiger sharks giving the boys quite a workout.

At Breakwater Tackle on the fishing Pier at Cape Henlopen State Park they told me the spot bite was red hot on Tuesday. Bloodworms or Fishbites did the job on the spot. Keeper flounder were caught here and there along the pier with live minnows the prime bait.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported that croaker have started to show up at Indian River Inlet. These fish like bloodworms or Fishbites. On Monday there was a bite of flounder from the Coast Guard Station to the Marina Entrance with fish to 26 inches caught on minnows.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.