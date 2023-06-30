Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 6-29-23

We had another good weather day on Thursday and plenty of fish were caught.

Patty at Captain Bones in Odessa told us some big snakeheads have been caught in the local ponds such as Garrison’s Lake, Lake Como and Becks Pond. These fish are invasive and must be retained. Soft plastic frogs or large minnows have been the best baits for the snakeheads.

Steve at Smith Bait in Leipsic said trout and flounder have been caught at the reef sites in Delaware Bay. Peeler crab on a top-bottom rig will work or try a bucktail sweetened with a strip of squid or a Gulp! twister tail jigged just off the bottom.

On Wednesday, the Wednesday Group fished aboard the Katydid and found the flounder waiting just for them. They boxed a limit of flatfish plus some nice, big sea bass by 12:30 and were headed back to the cleaning table at Lewes Harbour Marina. Mr. Murphy took all of their money with the pool winning flounder.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.