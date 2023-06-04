Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 6-3-23

Saturday saw small craft advisories that will be up on Sunday as well.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the Bill Slayer left the dock at 2:30 am and returned at 2:30 pm with 8 yellowfin tuna. They really earned those fish! A couple of other boats left at 5:00 am and caught flounder and sea bass before the seas forced them to run back in.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said blues were caught out of the inlet early in the morning during incoming water. Small metal lures were the best producers. The beach was unfishable.

At Lewes Harbour Marina they said 12 rockfish in the 22-inch class were caught from the end of their dock on clams. Other than that, nothing was going on as no boats left the dock.

At Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier on Cape Henlopen State Park they said not much was going on as few people braved the elements to fish on the pier.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.