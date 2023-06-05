Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 6-4-23

Sunday saw small craft advisories up, but the week looks much better with northwest winds at reasonable speeds.

At Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier on Cape Henlopen State Park the report was pretty good flounder fishing. Live minnows worked close to the pilings worked best. They also saw quite a few rockfish caught, but none were near the 28-inch minimum size limit. Spot and croaker were caught on bloodworms.

The Sea Jay II reported a good black sea bass trip on Friday. They had to cull out a lot of shorts, but ended up with some really nice fish.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said some bluefish were caught early in the morning during incoming water on metal lures. During the night rockfish were caught on live eels. The surf was pretty much unfishable.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em they told me no boats went out on Sunday. They were recovering from going out on Saturday.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.