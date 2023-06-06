Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 6-5-23

Monday was the first decent weather day in a long time and fish were caught in the ocean, canal and inland bays.

Lewes Harbour Marina said young Brady Mills caught his first keeper flounder out of the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal on a combination of some squid and a shiner on a bucktail. The prize fish measured 18 inches. Aidan Hudson had two keeper flounder from the canal on Nic Rigs baited with minnows. Larry Coverdale also used Nic Rigs with white Gulp! to catch three flounder to 3.96 pounds from the canal. Part time employee Andrew Conners won first place in the Andy and Opie Youth Fishing Tournament by catching a 27.75-inch carp on corn.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em reported a private boat came in with nine tuna.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.