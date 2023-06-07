Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 6-6-3

Tuesday saw nice weather and fish were caught from the ocean and the Canal.

Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid came in with a mixed bag of flounder and sea bass from ocean structure. They also saw flounder caught from the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal.

At Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park they said some flounder were caught on minnows fished close to the pilings. A mixed bag of short weakfish, and rockfish along with spot and croaker were caught on bloodworms.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle they said bluefish were caught during incoming water on 1 and 2-ounce metal lures.

Hook ‘em and cook ‘em reported the Bill Slayer was on ‘em today bringing in 19 yellowfin tuna. The Michael D had 50-pounds of bluefish. The Captain Ike II had 40 pounds of flounder and sea bass and Captain Aaron Heard on the Gale Force caught flounder out of the Inlet.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.