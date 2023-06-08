Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 6-7-23

Wednesday saw another nice day on the water.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported that Jake Wilson managed to land an 8-pound, 10-ounce flounder out of the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal. That fish was 10 ounces bigger than my personal best. They also reported that the Katydid, the Surface Tension and the Grizzly all had good numbers of sea bass and flounder on Wednesday. The Canal gave up some flounder and a few spot.

Leon Zimmerman and four friends fished ocean structure and caught their limit of flounder plus a few sea bass. They used squid strips and Gulp! on bucktails or jigheads.

Captain HD at Fisherman’s Wharf said he had a good first flounder trip on Monday. No limits, but lots of action with enough sea bass mixed in with the flounder to send everybody home with some fish.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the Bill Slayer released the first white marlin of the year for a boat out of Delaware.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.