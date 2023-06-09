Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 6-8-23

So, Thursday started out not so bad then all heck broke lose.

I met my friend Dave Nickle at the Lewes Boat Ramp at 9:00 am to catch the first of the incoming current in the Canal. The Canal was crowded with boats so we tried the Broadkill River without result and then the Bay with the same result.

When I felt the wind shift, I headed for the dock and had the trailer backed into the ramp when the first rain drops hit the windshield. I don’t think I have ever seen it rain harder.

Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid had a limit of flounder and the Gingko Loco had 18 yellowfin tuna.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em told us sea bass and flounder action was better and the Elisabeth Ann had 12 yellowfin tuna.

Rick’s Bait and Tackle checked in a limit of flounder to 24.5 inches for Bill Krus and Nick Hatton caught at the Old Grounds.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.