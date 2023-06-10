Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 6-9-23

Friday was a good end to the work week and fish were caught just about everywhere,

Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid had a catch of flounder and sea bass from ocean structure. The Jay Sea II also fished ocean structure and brought in flounder and sea bass. Private boats caught flounder out of the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal.

At Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier on Cape Henlopen State Park they said fishing was good for spot and a few short rockfish. Bloodworms or FishBites were the prime baits. Four keeper flounder were caught on minnows.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said blues were caught out of the Inlet in the morning on 1 to 2-ounce metal lures. Small rockfish were taken on white bucktails.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em weighed in the largest bluefish of the season. Dexter Long caught the 12-pounder out of the north side of the inlet west of the bridge on a jig head with a white Zoom.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.