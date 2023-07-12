Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 7-11-23

The weather was very nice on Tuesday and fishing was pretty good.

The Savannah Lynn had the Reading family and friends, 13 in all, out on Monday and they enjoyed catching good numbers of flounder and sea bass.

The Tranquila came back from an overnighter with an 80-pound swordfish.

At Dan’s Tackle, Mike King weighed in a 36.8-pound golden tilefish.

At Lewes Harbour Marina we learned that Al caught a nice flounder at the Old Grounds on a Spro bucktail with a 6-inch Gulp! tail. Julie and Steve fished ocean structure and Julie caught two sheepshead weighing 5.54 and 5.56 pounds. They also had 15 triggerfish and one trout. Chris and Maddison caught two flounder from the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal with the largest measuring 25.25 inches. Kenny Sr. and Jr. also fished in the Canal and caught two keeper flounder on Gulp!

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.