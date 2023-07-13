Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 7-12-23

Wednesday was a beautiful summer day and fish were caught.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported the Katydid had flounder and sea bass from ocean structure. Several private boats worked ocean structure for flounder and sea bass with good results.

At Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park the report was slow fishing during the day. Flounder and croaker were caught from the pier early in the morning on bloodworms, Fishbites and minnows.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said kings have been caught from the beach on bloodworms and Fishbites with the best action early in the morning before the sunbathers arrive. Blues in the 1 to 3-pound class run through the Indian River Inlet during incoming water and will hit 1 to 2-ounce metal lures.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em recorded the largest yellowfin of the season. Cole Hutchison caught the 74.7 pounder chunking squid from the Blue Hen.

