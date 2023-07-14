Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 7-13-23

Thursday was a bit windy making for difficult fishing on open water.

Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid had some flounder from ocean structure. The Angler found a few croaker over bay structure.

At Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier on Cape Henlopen State Park the report was a slow day with a few croaker and spot caught on bloodworms and Fishbites.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em recorded another largest of the year yellowfin tuna caught by Lagco Kacso and weighing 88.9 pounds. The fish was one of 18 yellowfins caught on an overnight chunking trip aboard the No Limit.

The Thelma Dale IV reported a hot morning flounder bite, but them the current went slack and the bite died. When the current picked up again the flounder fishing improved and limits were boxed.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said Travis Habacker landed a 30.5-inch rockfish on a swim shad out of Indian River Inlet.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.