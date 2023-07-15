Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 7-14-23

Friday saw rough conditions on open water and most boats didn’t leave the dock or their trailers.

At Lewes Harbour Marina they said not even the Katydid went out so you know it was rough.

At breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park the report was pretty much the same as always. A few flounder caught on minnows and some spot and croaker taken on bloodworms or Fishbites.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said snapper blues have been caught from the surf during incoming tide and then they move into the Indian River Inlet. Cut bait or 1 to 2-ounce metal lures will work on these fish. The inlet has also seen some tog and sheepshead caught on sand fleas. Those who drift sand fleas at night occasionally connect with a slot rockfish.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em the only boat that left the dock was the Judy V and she had flounder and sea bass.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.