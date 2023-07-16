Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 7-15-23

Saturday was a typical Delaware summer day.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported that flounder fishing was good in the ocean. The Katydid, the Surface Tension and the Shooter all came in early with limits of flounder and a few sea bass. Several private boats also had flounder limits. The Pirate King and the Angler returned from bay structure with lots of croaker.

At Breakwater Tackle they said spot and croaker were caught on bloodworms and Fishbites and flounder were caught on minnows. The best fishing is almost always going to be on a rising tide and the hour or two after the water begins to drop.

At Bowers Beach the Captain’s Lady had some nice flounder to 3 pounds, 11 ounces. On Thursday, Willie Throwbridge caught two flounder weighing 4 pounds 3 ounces and 4 pounds, 11 ounces.

Old Inlet said sheepshead and tog are caught on sand fleas fished down in the rocks. Sand fleas drifted at night may catch a big rockfish.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.