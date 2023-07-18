Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 7-17-23

Monday was a decent fishing day and fishing was decent if not great.

The results of the Paradise Grill Bay Flounder Tournament were Luke Horney in first place with a 5.9-pounder flounder worth $20,000. In second place was John Coffiey with a 5.9 pounder that brought him $10,000. In third was Matthew Schuler and his 5.7-pound flounder worth $5,000.

At Lewes Harbour Marina the report was the Katydid had 31 flounder over ocean structure. The Angler caught a good number of croaker over bay structure.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park told us some flounder were caught on live minnows and croaker and spot were taken on bloodworms and Fishbites.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle they said blues and flounder were taken out of Indian River Inlet. Kings and spot were caught from the surf.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.