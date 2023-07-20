Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 7-19-23

Wednesday was a lousy day with rain and wind that caught several boats by surprise. The weather and the marine forecast were good early, but then the rain and wind arrived in copious amounts.

Lewes Harbour Marine said the Katydid managed to bring in 20 or more flounder in spite of the retreating weather conditions.

At Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park the report was a few folks fishing between the rain drops. They managed to catch a few spot and croaker on bloodworms and Fishbites.

Old Inlet had a similar report saying only a few anglers braved the rain and wind to fish the beach or the inlet. The picked up a few kings from the beach along with plenty of dog sharks and skates. The inlet gave up a few flounder on minnows on bucktails.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em told us the Captain Ike had four tuna and the Bill Slayer had five.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.