Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 7-2-23

Sunday was a bit breezy on the open water so most boats fished the bay or stayed at the dock or on their trailers.

At Lewes Harbour Marina, they told us on Saturday the Surface Tension had Tim and his crew out for some deep-water action. They caught a yellowfin and a 120-pound bigeye before dropping down to the bottom for a limit of blueline tilefish. On Sunday, the Surface Tension and the Jay Sea II had sheepshead off of bay structure. The Angler brought in a catch of croaker and spot.

At Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park they said the folks who live-line spot at night have been catching and releasing large striped bass. During the day, it is spot and croaker with the occasional flounder.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said kings have been caught from the beach on bloodworms or Fishbites. Flounder are taken out of the inlet on minnows.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.