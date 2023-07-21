Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 7-20-23

Thursday was a perfect day for fishing.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em recorded a pending state record king mackerel. Jeff McCoy was shark fishing at Fenwick Shoal on the Captain Ike when the record king grabbed his Boston mackerel filet. Back at the dock the king mackerel weighed in at 52.7 pounds. The current state record is 48 pounds, 9 ounces caught by Gordon Harris back in 1992.

Mike Pizzolato and I fished in Lewes on Friday morning. We started at the Ferry Wall and ended up between the private pier and the Ferry Complex. All the fish we caught were in 8 feet of water and took Fishbites bloodworms. We had croaker, spot, trout, hogfish and small black drum. Nothing big enough to keep. We fished between 8:00 and 11:30 am.

Johnathan Harmon fished on the Slammer with Captain Dave Houser at the Outer Wall to catch a Delaware Citation Sheepshead weighing 10.49 pounds on a sand flea.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.