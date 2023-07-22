Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 7-21-23

Friday was not a bad day, but not a lot of folks went fishing.

At Lewes Harbour Marina they said the Katydid was out and reported they were catching some big flounder. A few private boats had comeback from ocean structure with flounder limits.

At breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park the report was good croaker fishing on Friday. On Thursday they had some good action on flounder. Bloodworms or Fishbites for the croaker with live minnows for the flounder.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said anglers soaking sand fleas in the rocks at Indian River Inlet have been catching sheepshead and tog. Blues in the 1 to 3-pound class move through on incoming water and will hit 1 to 2-ounce metal lures.

On Thursday Mike Hammer set out of Indian River Inlet to flounder fish, but had to run slow for 8 miles due to the fog. Once on site, they got their 3-man flounder limit.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.