Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 7-22-23

Saturday was another pretty good day and a lot more fishermen were on the water.

At Lewes Harbour Marina they reported good fishing on ocean structure as the Katydid and the Surface Tension both came back with sea bass, flounder and triggerfish. Private boats found flounder in the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal on Gulp! and minnows. The Angler had a catch of kings and trout for her customers.

At Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park they said spot and croaker were caught on bloodworms and Fishbites while a few flounder were caught on minnows.

The Thelma Dale IV out of Fisherman’s Wharf had a good start to the weekend on Friday. The early bite was a little slow, but after a move, things picked up and keeper flounder and sea bass began to come over the rail. Bella and Zak caught two keeper flounder and a keeper sea bass on their first trip.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.