Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 7-23-23

Sunday saw good, hot summertime weather but the fishing was a bit less than spectacular.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported that the Katydid, the Surface Tension and the Jay Sea II all had a mixed bag of flounder and sea bass from ocean structure. The Angler had croaker from bay structure. The Canal attracted very little attention.

From Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park we learned that some spadefish were caught on Sunday. These fish like to hang around structure so it is not surprising to find them close to the pier. Small pieces of bait on small hooks usually work best when spadefish are the target.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle the report was kings and blues from the beach. Bloodworms or fishbites for the kings with cut bait or 1 to 2-ounce metal lures for the blues. The gentleman I spoke with had spent the day at the old grounds and found the flounder fishing less than advertised.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report