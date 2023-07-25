Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 7-24-23

Monday, we had thunderstorms in the area, but they didn’t seem to interfere with the fishing.

At Lewes Harbour Marina the report was the Katydid came back from ocean structure with flounder and sea bass as usual. A few private boats did the same. From the reports I am getting it seems the flounder fishing is becoming more difficult.

At Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park the usual croaker and spot were caught on bloodworms and Fishbites and a few flounder were caught on minnows. However, three more spadefish were caught on Monday. I asked if the anglers were trying to catch the spades and the answer was no. I would use fresh clams cut in small pieces. If possible, I would chum with the cut-up clam bellies in a chum bag hung from the pier. Let the small pieces of clam foot drift back in the chum line and you should attract a spadefish.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.