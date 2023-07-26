Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 7-25-23

Tuesday the boats that fished ocean structure had flounder and sea bass. Tog were caught out of the inlet and kings were caught from the surf and Eric had a spectacular day in Virginia Beach.

I arrived at my son Ric’s house Monday afternoon and on Tuesday morning we were up early and on the water out of Lynnhaven Inlet.

We ran to the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel where Ric tied his boat off of one of the many bridge pilings. We fished fiddler crabs on jigs tight to the piling and caught two big sheepshead weighing 8 and 9 pounds. Those were the biggest sheepshead I had ever caught.

Then after lunch and some drop and crank croaker catching, Ric went looking for red drum. He spotted a school on his side-scan SONAR, made one cast, set the hook handed me the rod and after an exciting battle Ric netted my largest ever red drum, 47 inches fork length.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.