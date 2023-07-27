Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 7-26-23

Wednesday was another good fishing day, but Thursday is not looking so fine.

At Lewes Harbour Marina the report was croaker from the Angler caught over bay structure. The Katydid had flounder from ocean structure. Ray Maxwell had a 7.63-pound flounder on the Katydid on Monday. A private boat caught sea bass and ribbonfish from ocean structure. The Top Fin had the Stroup family out for a morning shark trip. They released 23 sharks to 200 pounds giving Captain Pete 340 for the season.

Old Inlet reported some Spanish mackerel ran through the inlet on Wednesday. Small metal lures cranked in as fast as you can is the ticket for Spanish.

The Gale Force with Captain Aaron Herd had the Krukiel group out for the morning and they boxed 18 flounder to 6 pounds.

Rick’s Bait and Tackle reported that young Ryan Kleban fished the Old Grounds with Gulp! and caught an 8.4-pound flounder.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.