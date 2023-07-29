Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 7-28-23

Friday saw a lot of heat and once again, not a lot of fishing. According to one report from a boat that fished the ocean, it was still a bit sporty out there.

Lewes Harbour Marina said the Surface Tension had a few flounder from ocean structure. I also had a report from the Wednesday Group on the Katydid. They had a great day on ocean structure with a limit of big flounder and Captain “Bob” Keith won the pool.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park said very few folks fished on Friday, but those that did had the usual croaker and spot on bloodworms and Fishbites.

Jackie Maurer and Dylan Bair fished out of Indian River Inlet with a Gulp! and squid combo to catch their 8-fish flounder limit on Wednesday.

Earlier in the week, the Captain Ike fished ocean structure for a limit of sea bass plus a few flounder, ling and dolphin.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.