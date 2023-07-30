Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 7-29-23

Saturday was almost as hot as Friday and this slowed the number of people out fishing.

Lewes Harbour Marina said the Surface Tension brought back some flounder from ocean structure, but said it was a bit rough out there. The Angler fished bay structure for a catch of croaker.

At Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier on Cape Henlopen State Park they said those who braved the heat caught spot and croaker on bloodworms and a few short flounder on minnows.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle the report was the Indian River Inlet gave up a few tog during the day on sand fleas. At night live eels or sand fleas drifted in the rocks have provided a few large striped bass. Surf fishing is in summer mode. Early morning or late evening trips will produce spot, croaker and kings on bloodworms or Fishbites.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the rough sea conditions and the heat combined for slow fishing.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.