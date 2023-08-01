Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 7-31-23

Monday was a tad breezy on the ocean, but the fishing wasn’t all that bad.

I attended the Advisory Council On Bluefish on Monday afternoon and you may be happy to hear that the bluefish regulations will remain status quo for 2024. My comment was I have been fishing for the better part of 70 years and the bluefish come and the bluefish go the same before we had regulations as they do now that we have regulations.

Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid had a limit of flounder plus some triggerfish and sea bass.

At Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park they said a slot rockfish was caught from the pier on Monday morning.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported that ribbonfish were caught from the beach on a Hopkins lure. Kings, spot and croaker were caught on bloodworms and Fishbites.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.