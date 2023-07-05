Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 7-4-23

The Fourth of July saw some pretty good fishing weather and fishing followed suit.

At Lewes Harbour Marina, they told us the Surface Tension brought in flounder to 6 pounds caught over ocean structure by the Florin party. They used Ocean Arsenal Squid Things and Gulp! to catch their fish. They also checked in several nice sheepshead from bay structure caught on sand fleas.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em reported that the Judy V had good numbers of flounder and a few sea bass on her half day trips. The offshore boats found the tuna in a feeding mood and brought in yellowfins and a few bigeyes.

Believe it or not, but the rest of the week looks good for whatever type of fishing you might like. Winds are light from the west and then east and the mention of thunderstorms is out after Tuesday. There is incoming water in the morning and that fishes well in Delaware Bay as well as the Inland Bays.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.