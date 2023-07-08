Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 7-7-23

Friday was one beautiful day and I went fishing on my boat with Dave Nickel. We met at the Lewes Boat Ramp at 7:30 am to catch the beginning on the incoming current and once my 16-foot Starcraft was in the water we headed to Reef Site 8. That was a mistake.

Once there I did not mark a fish on my SONAR nor did either of us catch anything. I noticed two charter boats working further up the bay and ran up there to try our luck. I caught several small trout, but Dave who, was targeting flounder, failed to catch anything.

From there we tried the Outer Wall, the Inner Wall. the flats by Cape Henlopen and Broadkill Beach. Same story, a few small trout on Fishbites and nothing for Dave on his flounder rigs. We quit around 1:00 pm.

The boats that fished for flounder at the Old Grounds did much better. Most had limits plus some sea bass.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.