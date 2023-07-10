Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 7-9-23

Sunday saw good weather and good fishing.

There are two notices that you should be aware of. The first one concerns the area at Gordons Pond that was closed to protect the piping plover. A fox didn’t get the memo and ate the bird. The area is now open again.

The second comes from the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission. It is now illegal to use a gaff to land striped bass.

Lewes Harbour Marina had lots of good news to report. The charter boats that ran to ocean structure on Sunday all came back with lots and flounder and some black sea bass. The Pirate King fished over bay structure and caught croaker. A few private boats fished the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal and caught flounder.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle they told us small blues came through the inlet and also showed up along the beach. A 7-pound blue was caught from the beach. Metal lures worked best on the blues.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.