Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 8-1-23

Tuesday was a bit rough on the ocean, but boats that braved the conditions did catch fish.

Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid brought back a boat limit of flounder from ocean structure.

They also reported the Port-A-Bella won the Huk Big Fish Classic out of Ocean City, Maryland by catching a 228.5-pound bigeye tuna. The top prize was a nice little check for $224,000. Congratulations are defiantly in order.

Vee fished the Ferry Wall with sand fleas to catch three sheepshead to 14 pounds.

At Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park the report was about the same. Croaker and spot on bloodworms and Fishbites. Two keeper flounder were caught on minnows.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle they said small blues came through the inlet on the incoming current Tuesday morning. They were caught on 1 or 2-ounce metal lures.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.