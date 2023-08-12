Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 8-11-23

Friday was the last day of the 50th White Marlin Open and since I have been covering the tournament since the very first one 50 years ago, I just had to be there for the last day of the 50th.

I arrived at the weigh-in station just a little after it opened at 4:00 pm and I missed the Reel Tight weigh in the new tuna leader with a 265-pound bigeye caught by Brian Stewart and worth 1.2 million.

The Skirt Chaser brought in the first white marlin of the tournament but it missed the minimum weight of 70 pounds by 2.5 pounds. Then the No Limit out of Indian River brought in the first blue marlin and it was two inches short of the minimum length.

Finally, the Floor Reel arrived with a 640.5-pound blue marlin to take all the marlin money. The angler was John Ols. Exactly how much that will be will be determined by Saturday.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.