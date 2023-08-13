Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 8-12-23

Saturday saw reasonable weather and boat as well as shore fishermen were able to put some meat in the fish box.

Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid, the Jay Sea II and the Surface Tension had flounder from ocean structure. The Savannah Lynn had both flounder and sea bass. The Angler fished bay structure and brought back croaker. Dwayne Bowman and friend fished Lower Bay reef sites with Gulp! and a strip of bluefish to catch seven flounder.

Old Inlet reported a run of 1 to 2-pound bluefish through the inlet in the morning. They hit 1 to 2-ounce metal lures. Surf fishing produced kings, spot and croaker on bloodworms and Fishbites.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said some boats that fished the Old Grounds returned with limits of flounder. Others ran further off and found sea bass. Mark Steiner used Gulp! at the Old Grounds to catch a Delaware Citation 7-pound flounder.

