Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 8-13-23

Sunday was a beautiful day and lots of fish were caught.

Lewes Harbour Marina told us the Katydid, the Surface Tension, the Jay Sea II and the Shooter all had good numbers of flounder from ocean structure. The Bottom Line had dolphin from the ocean as well. Jack Gunther caught a 5-pound flounder while fishing from the Grizzly.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park reported continued good spot fishing with bloodworms and Fishbites the main baits. Croaker have been mixed in with the spot. A few sheepshead have been caught from the pier.

At Fisherman’s Wharf, Captain Adam ran up to the Star Site Reef and found lots of spot for his customers.

Mike Smith fished Rehoboth Bay Friday and Saturday evenings and Sunday morning using a bucktail with strips of bluefish to catch several nice flounder.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em reported that Matt Snook used Gulp! to catch a Delaware Citation 7.8-pound flounder at the Old Grounds.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.