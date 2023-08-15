Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 8-14-23

Monday saw decent weather, but very poor drift conditions out in the ocean. This caused slow fishing for flounder and sea bass.

Lewes Harbour Marina said the Surface Tension caught triggerfish an indication that the flounder fishing conditions were poor. The Katydid stuck it out on the flounder grounds using his engines to make a drift and caught some flounder. The Savannah Lynn stayed in Delaware Bay and caught croaker.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park reported a few keeper flounder caught on live minnows in the early morning and then it was the usual spot and croaker on bloodworms and Fishbites during the day.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the Action Jackson brought in a nice catch of dolphin. The flounder and sea bass fleet had a tough day due to poor drift conditions.

Old Inlet said croaker, spot and kings were caught from the beach on bloodworms and Fishbites. Flounder continue to be taken on minnows from the Indian River Inlet

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.