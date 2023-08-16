Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 8-15-23

Tuesday was not a good day to go fishing. Rough seas prevented many boats from running to the ocean flounder and sea bass grounds and those that did found the fishing was not worth the effort.

Lewes Harbour Marina said the high boat for the day had 10 flounder. Most came in early due to the rough sea conditions.

At Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier on Cape Henlopen State Park the report was a slow fishing day. Just a few spot and croaker were caught on bloodworms and Fishbites.

Rick’s Bait and Tackle on Long Neck did report two flounder catches from the weekend. Rhonda Lukunick fished Massey’s with a strip of squid and a minnow to catch a 5.2-pound flounder and Holly Hubert used squid and minnow at Reef Site 10 to catch a 5.8-pound flounder. Good to see the old standards still produce.

Old Inlet said it was a slow day at the Inlet and on the beach.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.