Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 8-16-23

The weather and the seas were more accommodating for fishing on Wednesday.

We didn’t get a report from Lewes Harbour Marina on Wednesday and I suspect most if not all of the charter boats were fishing in the Flounder Pounder Tournament. Charles Corrar’s Delaware Citation 7.4-pound Flounder was caught at the Old Grounds.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park reported lots of mullet around the pier and that is good news as this should draw in blues and Spanish mackerel. On Wednesday it was croaker and sheepshead that kept anglers busy.

Old Inlet said no change in the fishing at the inlet or from the beach. They do have fresh mullet for sale.

Rick’s Bait and Tackle reported that Lisa Mutter used Gulp! at the Old Grounds to catch her 6.2-pound flounder.

Cedar Creek marina said the Jim Beirnes and Maxwell family’s boats have been catching big flounder from Delaware Bay.

