Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 8-17-23

Thursday was the second day of the Flounder Pounder Tournament out of Paradise Gril on Long Neck. With 295 boats registered in the contest, I suspect the better fishing locations in the ocean were covered up. With small craft advisories up for Friday, I don’t think too many boats will be fishing for flounder.

Jeff McCoy has been officially awarded the State Record for king mackerel. The 52-pound, 11-ounce king he caught at Fenwick Shoal on a Boston mackerel filet from his boat, the Reel McCoy, has been verified by the Fish and Wildlife Department of DNREC.

Lewes Harbour Marina told us their charter boats were fishing the flounder pounder and were not back when I called. Spot, croaker and flounder were caught from Delaware Bay.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park reported excellent spot fishing on Thursday. Bloodworms or Fishbites were used to fill coolers with lots of spot plus a few croakers.

