Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 8-19-23

Saturday was a beautiful day to be on land. To be out on the ocean trying to catch a big flounder and win $100,000, not so much.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported that the Katydid brought back some flounder from ocean structure with the biggest topping 6 pounds. The Bottom Line got in on the dolphin action returning from the ocean with 30 in the fish box.

At Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park the report was good spot fishing with some croaker mixed in on the far end of the pier where bloodworms or Fishbites will help you fill your cooler. A few short flounder were caught on minnows and a few spadefish were taken on bits of clam fished on small hooks.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported snapper bluefish run through the inlet and along the beach in the morning. Metal lures in the 1 to 2-ouince size work best on these fish.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.