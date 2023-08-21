Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 8-20-23

Sunday was a decent fishing day and I am sure the boats in the Flounder Pounder were glad.

At Lewes Harbour Marina, they told us the Katydid came in from ocean structure with a catch of flounder. The Bottom Line had more dolphin from ocean structure like buoys and reef sites. The Angler fished bay structure and brought back croaker from her morning trip.

At Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park the report was good spot fishing with bloodworms or Fishbites the top baits. A few keeper flounder were caught on minnows.

Old Inlet said no change in the Inlet or along the beach. Still, small blues in both locations with kings and croakers from the surf.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em told us the Judy V and the Captain Bob brought back flounder and sea bass from ocean structure. Some boats caught dolphin off of buoys and over the Del-Jersey-Land Reef

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.