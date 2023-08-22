Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 8-21-23

Monday saw good fishing conditions and fish were caught out of the bay and ocean. Tuesday is not looking too good with lots of northeast wind.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported that the Katydid had a catch of flounder, the Surface Tension had dolphin as did the Bottom Line. The Angler ran a morning and afternoon trip up Delaware Bay. The morning trip produced good numbers of spot and croaker.

At Fisherman’s Wharf they are running trips to Delaware Bay for spot and croaker and on Sunday they even had a good-sized bluefish.

The Me Boat took the $100,000 top prize at the Flounder Pounder Tournament with a 9.9-pound flounder followed by Shooter Dog with a 9.8 pounder worth $50,000.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the Judy V and the Captain Bob both brought in flounder and sea bass. The rest of the boats either had flounder, sea bass or dolphin.

