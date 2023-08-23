Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 8-22-23

While NOAA did not issue small craft advisories, charter boat captains knew that northeast winds at 10 to 15 knots with gusts to 20 would make for some very uncomfortable conditions for their passengers. Therefore, no charter boats left the dock on Tuesday. A few private boats fished the ocean for flounder and sea bass with the added bonus of a solid butt kicking. The Angler out of Lewes worked bay structure for some croaker.

The report from Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park was some funky weather on Tuesday and while spot and croakers were caught the action was slow. A few keeper flounder were taken on minnows.

Old Inlet told us the bluefish run at Indian River Inlet on Tuesday morning was epic. Lots of fish working under lots of birds with all hands catching three-fish limits. The surf gave up kings, spot and croaker on bloodworms and Fishbites.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.