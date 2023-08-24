Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 8-23-23

Nothing new and exciting on Wednesday. Thursday looks good, but Friday is going to be a tad rough and wet.

At Lewes Harbour Marina we learned that the Katydid had 10 flounder and a 41-pound black drum. The Angler once again returned from bay structure with a catch of croaker.

At Breakwater Tackle on the Fishing Pier on Cape Henlopen State Park, they told me spot and croaker were caught on bloodworms or Fishbites. A couple of flounder were taken on minnows.

Old Inlet said small blues were caught on small metal lures out of Indian River Inlet. Kings, croaker and small blues were caught from the beach.

The Mid-Atlantic Tournament got off to a good start on Monday with Pat Healey’s 80 Viking demonstrator out of Cape May bringing in a 70-pound white marlin to take the lead in that category. The Pipe Down out of Ocean City currently holds the lead in the blue marlin category with a 489 pounder.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.