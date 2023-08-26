Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 8-25-23

Friday saw small craft advisories up and no boats out on the ocean or bay.

Lewes Harbour Marina said Bill McGrath fished the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal and caught a 5.72-pound trout on a peeler crab. On Thursday Captain Brent on the Katydid caught a Delaware Citation 7.28-pound flounder. Captain Jamar on the Sea Jay II has been busy with the Flounder Pounder and running charters and has not posted results lately. Most of his flounder trips ended with limits and he will be running more in the coming weeks.

Richard Seagraves took has fly rod to the ocean and went 10 for 10 on dolphin to 6 pounds.

In the Mid-Atlantic Tournament, the white Marlin Category was completely renewed. The Common Sense took over first with a 77 pounder and the Boss Hogg is now in second with a 76-pound white. The Catch 23 with angler Michael Jordan took over third with a 75-pound white marlin.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.