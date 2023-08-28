Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 8-27-23

Sunday was another nice day I didn’t get to fish.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported that the Bottom Line brought in another catch of dolphin from ocean structure. The Katydid returned from the ocean with a catch of flounder. The Surface Tension mixed it up catching flounder and dolphin. The Jay Sea II also had a mixed bag of flounder and sea bass.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier on Cape Henlopen State Park said spot fishing was decent on Sunday along with fair croaker action on bloodworms and Fishbites. A few keeper flounder were caught on minnows and one or two sheepshead were taken on sand fleas.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle they said fishing has been good for small bluefish on incoming water at Indian River Inlet. Anglers casting 1 to 2-ounce metal lures have the best success catching these fish. Kings and croaker are in the surf and like bloodworms or Fishbites.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.