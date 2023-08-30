Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 8-29-23

With small craft advisories up at least until late Wednesday, I don’t expect many boats to be out on the ocean. Some of the Lewes fleet will fish Delaware Bay where the seas will be less intimidating.

At Lewes Harbour Marina I spoke with Chris, the mate on the Katydid. He said they caught some flounder on Tuesday, but had to contend with a pretty big swell. He also said he fished the surf at South Bethany on Monday and caught a good number of kings and spot on lug worms. Tom Passwaters and Sturgill each caught a slot rockfish out of the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal. The Grizzly fished the Delaware Bay for a catch of spot, croaker and flounder. On Monday, Don Smith caught an 8.51-pound sheepshead on a sand flea over ocean structure.

Old Inlet reported several big sheepshead caught on sand fleas from the north jetty. Blues were caught under the bridge on Tuesday afternoon.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.