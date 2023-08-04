Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 8-3-23

Friday saw decent fishing conditions with fish caught from bay and ocean structure.

Captain Cary Evans on the Grizzly had three generations of the late Captain Vince Keagy (Miss Kirstin) out on Wednesday for a trip to ocean structure. They would have made Vince proud by reeling in a nice catch of sea bass plus five big flounder.

New saltwater, angler Katie Kazimir caught a 20-inch flounder on Saturday and a 24 incher on Sunday. She hooked and lost at the boat an even bigger flounder later in the day on Sunday.

On Wednesday the Thelma Dale IV out of Fisherman’s Wharf had beautiful weather and slow fishing for flounder and sea bass.

Thursday saw Katie Kern catch a 7.87-pound sheepshead and Tristin Phillips catch a 3-pounder both at the Outer Wall on sand fleas. They were fishing with Captain Dave Houser on the M.C. Slammer.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.