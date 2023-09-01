Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 8-31-23

Thursday saw small craft advisories up and they will remain up on Friday. There is also a flood advisory and that means the beach is going to be over washed making any surf fishing difficult. Top all of this off with a blue, super moon that will have the current running at super speeds and any saltwater fishing will be a challenge.

Lewes Harbour Marina and Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said no boats left the dock on Thursday.

At Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park the report was slow fishing on Thursday. A few croaker and spot, but that was about all they saw.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle told us the only action they heard of was the run of small blues through the inlet on incoming water on Thursday morning.

The Point at Cape Henlopen opens today, but with the overwash due to the flooding it may be difficult to get there on high tide.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.