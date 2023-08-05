Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 8-4-23

Friday was not the best fishing day with the wind making for rough conditions on the ocean and bay.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em weighed in a 224-pound bigeye tuna on Thursday caught on the Elizabeth Ann with Captain Jim Bunting. The anglers were Tom Henry, Trey Matthews and Tom Healey. On Friday the Captain Bob set out on an all-day trip, but had to come in early due to the rough sea conditions. Nevertheless, she brought back a good catch of sea bass as did the Judy V on her half-day trip. Also on Thursday, Austin Decker fishing on the Blue Betty with Sean Jones had a 24-pound barracuda.

Captain Brin on the Thelma Dale IV out of Fisherman’s Wharf had a good day Thursday on flounder with more keepers than shorts up to a giant weighing 9 pounds. He also had a good number of big sea bass.

Archer and Seth Morgan had four keeper flounder out of Indian River Bay on Thursday.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.